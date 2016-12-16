December 16: Green ant tea, sparrow droppings in brandy and deep fried canary! Take the test to find out which VERY bizarre hangover cure from around the world will ease your throbbing headache

Posted on

Experts will tell you that the only cure for a hangover is to not drink so much alcohol.

But now a new test based on 100 traditional remedies from around the world, promise to ease your throbbing head and reduce your urge to vomit – although some are so unusual they might well make you feel worse.

Back in ancient Roman times, for instance, they believed deep frying a canary was the best way to cure you of your hangover, but it’s probably best not to try this one at home.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/food/article-4036844/Hungover-test-hangover-cure-world-cure-you.html#ixzz4T0vQMtNh
Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

 

Headlines

Podcasts

 