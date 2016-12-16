December 16: McDonald’s to your door: Fast-food giant is launching a DELIVERY service in selected cities starting next month

McDonald’s has given overweight lounge lizards in Florida the ultimate Christmas present – a delivery service.

The fast food chain has announced plans to trial deliveries from 200 restaurants in Miami, Tampa and Orlando next month.

The Golden Arches chain has linked up with UberEATS, an app which serves 50 cities around the world.

