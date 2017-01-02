January 2: Dick Clark Productions slams Mariah Carey’s accusations of sabotage as ‘frankly absurd’ after diva’s epic lip syncing meltdown she blamed on faulty earpiece

Representatives for Dick Clark Productions hit back at claims they sabotaged Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, calling the accusations ‘defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd’.

Mariah Carey blamed her train wreck performance on executives hungry for ratings, according to a report from TMZ.

Before the nightmare performance Mariah repeatedly told producers and stage managers at Dick Clark Productions that her ‘inner ears’ – the concealed earpieces that relay the audience’s sound back to her – weren’t working, insiders told DailyMail.com.

According to the same sources the star was assured by production staff that ‘it would be fine once she was on stage’.

