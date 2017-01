A Sunwing pilot was arrested Saturday after being found intoxicated in a plane he was about to maneuver out of Calgary airport in western Canada.

The 37-year-old man was found drunk shortly after 7:00 am (1200 GMT) in the cockpit of the plane he was supposed to pilot to Cancun, Mexico.

Before the flight was schedule to take off, the crew and other airline staff noticed the pilot’s behaving strangely before he fainted in the cockpit. They then alerted the authorities.

