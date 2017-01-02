January 2: Rosie O’Donnell calls Trump ‘mentally unstable’ on Twitter and warns America that there are ‘less than three weeks to stop him’

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell called Donald Trump ‘mentally unstable’ in a tweet on Sunday and warned America that they are running out of time to stop him.

‘Donald Trump is mentally unstable,’ O’Donnell wrote on Twitter while sharing a link to a CNN article.

O’Donnell, who constantly retweets quotes against the leadership of Trump, added that there are ‘less than 3 weeks to stop him America’.

