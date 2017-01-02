January 2: “We will never forget each other.” Sixteen-year-old surprises family in need for Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Christmas may be over but for some, it’s a holiday they will never forget.

That’s thanks to one local 16-year-old who was determined to make sure a family in need had a Christmas to remember.

That girl is Abby Meehan. She works as a cashier at Baesler’s Market.

After working a double shift Christmas Eve, she planned to spend the holiday with her family but she had a change of heart.

“It was meant to be for him to come through my line and for me hear that because I was going to do something about it, I had to,” said Abby Meehan.

READ MORE