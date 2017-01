A jailed crack dealer has posted shocking videos and photos of a wild Christmas party with fellow prison inmates on Instagram .

Convicted robber Isiah Facey, 26, uploaded images and footage of brazen drug-taking and bare-knuckle brawls at HMP Hindley in Wigan.

Two videos on his public account, titled Izzytoxth, show them dancing and making gun signs, while one lag shouts: “This is how we do it Christmas in Hindley boys!”

READ MORE