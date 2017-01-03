January 3: Man, 20, ‘yells “f*** Trump”, tries to choke himself and urinates on a state trooper’ after being arrested for disorderly intoxication at Disney

A 20-year-old man was arrested at Walt Disney World Resort on New Year’s Day after allegedly urinating on a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s leg and yelling ‘f*** Trump’ at law enforcement officials.

Joseph Murphy was arrested near Disney Springs in Orlando early Sunday morning and was charged with battery on an officer, indecent exposure of sexual organs and resisting an officer without violence.

The incident kicked off when two Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Murphy for disorderly intoxication, saying he reeked of alcohol.

