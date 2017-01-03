January 3: Mayhem at airports as immigration system inexplicably crashes – causing huge lines and hours of disruption on one of the busiest travel days of the year – but officials dismiss suggestion of hacking

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, many airplane passengers were trapped in hours-long lines because of a nationwide customs computer outage.

Major airports in New York, Houston, Atlanta and Miami were affected by these delays on the US public holiday. There were also long lines in Boston’s Logan Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

The traveling snafu caused delays ranging from 30 minutes to two hours and hundreds of people got off flights and into motionless queues.

