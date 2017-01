An American man kicked off 2017 by getting kicked off an airplane for going on a racist tirade and boasting about how “cool” it would be if he caused the flight to be diverted, video shows.

The unidentified U.S. national was onboard a San Francisco-bound flight from Sydney, Australia on New Year’s Day when he began insulting two passengers of Indian or Pakistani descent who had been seated on either side of him, video posted to social media shows.

READ MORE