January 3: Super Foods To Super Charge Your New Year!

Super Foods To Super Charge Your New Year!

A new year brings with it a new beginning and a clean slate when it comes to our food choices. Most of us are looking to reduce the risk of disease, boost our brain function and immune system and stay as fit and lean as genetically possible. Instead of hearing about what foods to limit or avoid, what if there were super nutritious standout foods you could add to your daily diet to help catapult your health in the right direction? Here are a few super foods to get you started in the New Year:

Dark Green Veggies

If you don’t already get a serving of dark green veggies every day, make this your new year’s resolution! Eating green leafy vegetables showed the strongest association with reduced risk of major chronic disease and cardiovascular disease of all the fruits and vegetables studied, according to research from the Harvard School of Public Health. This isn’t surprising considering they contribute a veritable “who’s who” of key vitamins, minerals (including vitamins C, E, and A, and minerals calcium, magnesium and potassium) and antioxidant plant compounds that may have anticancer effects and help regulate blood vessels.

Orange Fruits & Vegetables (Including Carrots and Oranges)

Nutrient-rich orange fruits and vegetables (citrus fruit, carrots, butternut/acorn squash, etc.) are phytochemical-packed and notoriously high in antioxidants beta-carotene (vitamin A) and vitamin C and are associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease. In fact, it’s the carotene family of plant compounds that give them their orange/yellow color! Many of the plant compounds found in citrus fruits, for example, have suspected anti-carcinogenic and cardio-protective actions (including a lower ischemic stroke risk, according to a new Harvard study).

Berries and Other Red/Blue/Purple Fruits and Vegetables

Red, blue and purple colored produce contain certain plant compounds that actually give these fruits and vegetables their color and that also happen to have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immune-enhancing properties. Berries have been standing out in all sorts of recent research too, from improving vascular and brain function to helping reduce risk of type 2-diabetes and heart attacks. They even provide instant gratification, according to one study, which reported that typical portions of blueberries had positive effects on vascular function within the first six hours after they were eaten!

Cabbage Family Veggies (Cabbage, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Kale, Bok Choy, watercress, rutabaga etc.)

Although the cabbage family veggies all come with a dose of glucosinolates plant compounds, they each provide their own portfolio of plant compounds (some contain carotenoids while others supply anthocyanins, quercetin, or kaempferol), vitamins and minerals. Many of the plant compounds in these veggies, particularly glucosinolates, have shown anti-cancer potential including possible cancer cell death and slower growth of cancerous tumors. Cell studies have suggested some of the plant compounds found in these veggies may prevent cancer by turning “on” or “off” a gene connected to both aging and cancer. According to research with 5 recent meta-analyses, green leafy vegetables, including cabbage family vegetables, reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancerous diseases.

Green/White Tea (black tea too–to a lesser extent)

With each sip, you get two potent plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action—anthocyanin and proanthocyanidin—plus a healthy dose of catechins (EGCG) thought to block cell damage that can lead to cancer. And that’s just for starters! Green tea in particular contributes many otherprotective phytochemicals. If you are sensitive to small amounts of caffeine, look for decaf options, you still get all the benefits.

The Bottom Line:

Most people should strive to include about 2 cups of fruits and 2 1/2 cups of vegetables a day (based on a 2000 calorie diet) because strong evidence suggests eating plenty of fruits and vegetables reduces the risk of various chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and age-related functional decline. Super charge your new year by making sure the above super foods are included in your daily total!