January 4: Celebs call on Congress to ‘Stand Up’ to Trump

A slew of high-profile stars — including Sally Field, former “The View” co-host Rosie Perez, “Westworld’s” Jeffrey Wright, Keegan-Michael Key and “Boardwalk Empire” actor Steve Buscemi — are calling on Congress to “vigorously oppose” any of President-elect Donald Trump’s “racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, anti-worker, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-environmental policies.”

“We demand that you block nominees who threaten the rights of women, the LGBT community, people of color, immigrants and the poor,” Key and Field say in the video released Tuesday, the same day the 115th Congress is poised to be sworn in.

