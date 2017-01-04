January 4: Home builder manages to drive a nail into his HEAD, missing his brain by millimeters — and he didn’t even know it was in his eye until he got to the hospital

A Minnesota home builder is lucky to be alive after shooting a nail into his own head — miraculously missing his brain by millimeters.

Nick Thompson, of Stillwater, was framing a closet with friend Frankie Peterson when he his pneumatic tool ricocheted, shooting a nail through the top of his eye and into his skull.

‘I didn’t even know I had a nail in my eye until we got to the hospital,’ said Thompson, an experienced builder, to KMSP.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4067398/Home-builder-lucky-alive-pneumatic-tool-drives-nail-head-miraculously-misses-eye-brain-MILLIMETERS.html#ixzz4UnuPKCRR

Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook