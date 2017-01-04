January 4: Janet Jackson gives birth to her first child at age 50

Janet Jackson has given birth to her first child.

The That’s The Way Love Goes hitmaker and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son Eissa Al Mana into the world on Tuesday.

‘Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,’ her representative told People magazine in a statement.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4085682/Janet-Jackson-gives-birth-child-50.html#ixzz4Unu2P2nx

Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook