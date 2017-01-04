January 4: LIRR Train Derails in Brooklyn; 37 People Hurt

An LIRR train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn at the height of Wednesday’s morning rush, injuring more than three dozen people and smashing glass on the platform.

Fire officials say 37 people were hurt when the train plowed into the terminal around 8:30 a.m.; all were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Source: LIRR Train Derails in Brooklyn; 37 People Hurt | NBC New York

