January 5: I-80 closed in both directions west of Nevada

Officials shut I-80 along long stretches in the Sierra on Wednesday night as the aftereffects of a storm that dumped about two feet of snow around Lake Tahoe stubbornly stuck to roadways, transit officials said.

The interstate was shut down both ways west of the state line on the 50-mile route to Colfax due to poor driving conditions, according to Caltrans. The high-altitude highway pass was expected to re-open around midnight if conditions improved.

To the south, stretches of Highway 50 were intermittently opened and closed around Echo Summit due to concerns over a potential avalanche, according to Caltrans.

