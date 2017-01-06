January 6, 2017: Hypoallergenic Dogs at the SF SPCA

Chewy is a happy boy with a great smile! He is currently being treated for heartworm and will need to take things easy for a while, but after that he is ready to explore the world with you by his side. He will need daily mental and physical exercise to keep him in shape! Come and meet this furball today!
Osito is an adorable boy who is looking for a home in a quiet neighborhood. He likes people, but prefers them to be on the older side. He will need daily mental and physical exercise to keep his mind and body in shape. To get this he would love to play with other dogs on a regular basis. Come in and meet this cute boy today!
Hey Dude! That’s what this cute little guy likes to hear when he walks down the street! He loves to play with other dogs, meet new people and get lots of affection. He will need daily exercise to keep his mind and body in shape. While he likes affection he can be hand shy at times, so he is looking for a family with mature, respectful kids to help him feel comfy!