January 6, 2017: Hypoallergenic Dogs at the SF SPCA

Chewy

ID 34246620
Age 6Y 0M
Weight 17lbs. 10oz.
Gender Male
Breed Lhasa Apso Mix

Chewy is a happy boy with a great smile! He is currently being treated for heartworm and will need to take things easy for a while, but after that he is ready to explore the world with you by his side. He will need daily mental and physical exercise to keep him in shape! Come and meet this furball today!

Osito

ID 29978141
Age 3Y 10M
Weight 13lbs. 3oz.
Gender Male
Breed Poodle, Miniature Mix
Activity Level Medium
Personality Social Butterfly

Osito is an adorable boy who is looking for a home in a quiet neighborhood. He likes people, but prefers them to be on the older side. He will need daily mental and physical exercise to keep his mind and body in shape. To get this he would love to play with other dogs on a regular basis. Come in and meet this cute boy today!

 

Dude

ID 34204286
Age 6Y 0M
Weight 19lbs. 13oz.
Gender Male
Breed Shih Tzu Mix

Hey Dude! That’s what this cute little guy likes to hear when he walks down the street! He loves to play with other dogs, meet new people and get lots of affection. He will need daily exercise to keep his mind and body in shape. While he likes affection he can be hand shy at times, so he is looking for a family with mature, respectful kids to help him feel comfy!

 

