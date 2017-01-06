January 6, 2017: Hypoallergenic Dogs at the SF SPCA

Chewy ID 34246620 Age 6Y 0M Weight 17lbs. 10oz. Gender Male Breed Lhasa Apso Mix

Chewy is a happy boy with a great smile! He is currently being treated for heartworm and will need to take things easy for a while, but after that he is ready to explore the world with you by his side. He will need daily mental and physical exercise to keep him in shape! Come and meet this furball today!

Osito ID 29978141 Age 3Y 10M Weight 13lbs. 3oz. Gender Male Breed Poodle, Miniature Mix Activity Level Medium Personality Social Butterfly

Osito is an adorable boy who is looking for a home in a quiet neighborhood. He likes people, but prefers them to be on the older side. He will need daily mental and physical exercise to keep his mind and body in shape. To get this he would love to play with other dogs on a regular basis. Come in and meet this cute boy today!

Dude ID 34204286 Age 6Y 0M Weight 19lbs. 13oz. Gender Male Breed Shih Tzu Mix