January 6: Islamic terror cells shift from Mideast to U.S.-Mexican border

A new report by a government watchdog agency says jihadists are partnering with Mexican drug cartels along the U.S.-Mexican border, preparing to carry out precision attacks in American cities.

Judicial Watch cites confidential U.S. and Mexican law enforcement sources for the disturbing report, which builds on earlier JW reports shining light on the jihadists’ exploitation of the porous border policies of President Barack Obama.

As part of the plan, Islamists have arrived recently at the Monterrey International Airport situated in Apodaca, a city in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, about 130 miles south of the Texas border, JW reports.

Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2017/01/islamic-terror-cells-shift-from-mideast-to-u-s-mexican-border/#fqsVFRIFy05RadMZ.99