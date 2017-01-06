January 6: Professional slackliner WALKS across a ski lift cable to rescue a man hanging unconscious by the neck from his backpack







An unconscious man who hung from a ski lift after the straps of his backpack got tangled around his neck was heroically rescued by a professional slackliner.

The man was getting off the chairlift in Keystone, Colorado, when he was pulled back down the mountain by his backpack, which wrapped around his neck as he hung three to four feet below the chair, the Denver Post reported.

Mickey Wilson said it was terrifying to watch the life drain out of the man, but he soon climbed up one of the towers, walked across the cable and caught a knife tossed to him by a ski patroller on the ground.

