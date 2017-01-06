Shows
KSFO Morning Show: January 6, 2017
Posted on
January 6, 2017
Headlines
Donald Trump’s face-off with spy chiefs on hacking comes to a head
Michelle Obama delivers her final speech as first lady
Tiger Woods says he was impressed by Trump’s golf game
Supreme Court wars escalate
Donald Trump’s power broker
Senators flex influence with razor-thin majority
Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza put on US terror watch list
Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, fires back at critics
Sources: Trump will ask Congress, not Mexico, to pay for border wall
Intel report says US identifies go-betweens who gave emails to WikiLeaks
No. 2 Senate Republican: Obamacare won’t be replaced all at once
GOP seeks to punish UN with funding cut after Israel vote
Kaine: Why is Trump Putin’s ‘defense lawyer’?
Donald Trump’s fight with America’s spies
