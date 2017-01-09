January 9: Assistant principal caught on camera in boozed-up hotel party







A Brooklyn school administrator was caught on camera holding a bottle of booze and falling off a bed at a raucous hotel-room party during an upstate planning retreat, sources said Sunday.

The revelation came a day after The Post revealed the drunken high jinks that took place during the taxpayer-funded retreat.

A cellphone photo shows Diana Rendon, assistant principal of Progress HS for Professional Careers, in Williamsburg, jumping on a bed with two other educators at a suburban conference center, sources said.

