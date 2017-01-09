January 9: WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO – FBI RETURNED Ft. Lauderdale shooter’s gun a month before airport attack after he reported himself because he thought the CIA was making him fight for ISIS

The Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida was charged Saturday and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Esteban Santiago, 26, told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said. Authorities don’t know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism.

Santiago has been accused an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death – which carries a maximum punishment of execution – and weapons charges.

