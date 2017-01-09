January 9: He’s a nutter! Pakistani man enters the record books by smashing 43 fresh coconuts open with his HEAD in just 60 seconds

A Pakistani man has made his way into the record books by smashing 43 coconuts with his nothing but his head.

Rashid Naseem, 30, from Karachi, tore into a batch of fresh coconuts and managed to crack open the lot in 60 seconds.

Naseem, who is trained in martial arts, said he had been preparing for the record attempt for over six months.

