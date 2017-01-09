January 9: Man claims he had SLEEP APNEA when he groped fellow passenger’s breasts and blames small coach seats for the alleged sex-assault

A man who is going to trial for allegedly groping a woman on an international flight is blaming the incident on sleep apnea.

Chris Karadimas, a 57-year-old who lives in Brooklyn and Hampton Bays, New York, faces charges of abusive sexual contact and simple assault for the incident, which happened on a Delta flight from Athens, Greece to New York’s JFK Airport in July 2015.

In his most recent court filing, Karadimas asked a judge to let sleep expert Dr. John Penek testify on his behalf at trial.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4102010/Passenger-claims-SLEEP-APNEA-groped-fellow-passenger-s-breasts-blames-small-coach-seats-alleged-sex-assault.html#ixzz4VH8yVMnb

