January 9: Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn Weren’t Feeling Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

At least 2 conservatives in hollyweird showed the expressions of milllions when #MerylStreep went political at awards pic.twitter.com/nikfC37kKx — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) January 9, 2017

We already noted the reaction on Twitter to legendary actress Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech in which she defended Hollywood, the press, foreigners all while taking aim at President-elect Donald Trump. And, as we noticed, conservatives were none too pleased with Meryl’s words.

Well, two well-known Hollywood conservatives who were in the room also weren’t exactly feeling Streep’s address. And at one point, the camera panned on them and we got this reaction shot.

