January 9: ‘Shower Beer’ Is a Dedicated Beer for the Bathroom (Yes, This Is Real)

By Mike Pomranz

Few beer drinking situations conjure up the relaxed romanticism of the “shower beer.” Showering evokes the idea of getting ready for something — be it the day or a night out on the town — and similarly, beer is often the “pre-game” beverage of choice. So drinking a beer in the shower combines one of the most utilitarian parts of human preparation with one of the most recreational. Not to mention breaking the general taboo of consuming any sort of food and beverage in the bathroom.

But though plenty of people discuss drinking in the shower, I’d never before heard of a product specifically tailored toward shower drinking — which is what makes a new brew, aptly called “Shower Beer” so attention grabbing.

