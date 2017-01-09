January 9: Trump fires back at Meryl Streep and calls her ‘one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood’ after she labels him a ‘disrespectful bully’ in searing Golden Globes speech

Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep after she very publicly criticized him in front of millions of people around the world at the Golden Globe Awards.

In an explosive six-minute speech on Sunday night, Streep did not hold back as she went after Trump for mocking disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski in November of 2015 during a campaign rally.

‘That instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same,’ said Streep in front of a audience packed full of Hollywood A-listers.

‘Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.’

