KSFO Morning Show: January 9, 2017
Posted on
January 9, 2017
Headlines
URGENT – Official: US Navy ship fires warning shots at one or more Iranian boats
Boris Johnson to meet Congressional leaders after talks with Trump’s team
Cabinet hearings: What to watch this week
How the tables are turning on Obamacare
Tanden: Clinton will never run for office again
Kushner: Trump didn’t believe conspiracy theories
Trump Cabinet confirmation meeting schedule
President Obama to offer ‘admonitions’ in farewell address
Trump drops inauguration announcer who’s done them all since Eisenhower
McConnell: Trump’s Russia hopes ‘will be dashed pretty quickly’
Top Trump aide deflects Russia hacking questions
Conway noncommittal on Obamacare replacement timing
Who is performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration and who isn’t?
Jeff Sessions faces ‘Washington’s bloodsport’
10 most damning findings from report on Russian election interference
Podcasts
KSFO Morning Show: January 9, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 6, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 5, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 4, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 3, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 2, 2017
Retirement Navigator: December 31, 2016
Money Matters with Greg O’Donnell: December 24, 2016
On the House: December 24, 2016
Bob Tanem in the Garden: December 18, 2016
Retirement Navigator: December 17, 2016
Money Matters with Greg O’Donnell: December 17, 2016
On the House: December 17, 2016
KSFO Morning Show: December 16, 2016
KSFO Morning Show: December 15, 2016
