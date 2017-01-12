January 12: New Cadillac presidential limousine to debut at Donald Trump’s inauguration

More than two years have passed since the United States Secret Service posted bid requirements for a new presidential limousine, aka The Beast, and the 2017 Cadillac is just about ready to make its first public appearance. The 2017 version will replace a fleet of approximately a dozen nearly identical vehicles that have served the 44th chief executive since 2009, and prototypes of the new limo have been spotted undergoing road trials.

So what can President-Elect Trump look forward to in the 2017 Cadillac limousine?

Read more: http://autoweek.com/article/car-news/new-cadillac-donald-trump-presidential-limousine-debut-inauguration#ixzz4VYTIKj43