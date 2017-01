A portion of road near an exit of Interstate 80 in Placer County has been destroyed by recent storms, leaving behind a gaping sinkhole.

A chunk of Morton Road near the Alta exit of I-80 is gone, swept away by rains. CHP in Gold Run shared several images on social media Wednesday, which you can see up above.

“Stay out of the area. I-80 remains closed,” cautions the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

