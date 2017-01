The nation’s overall progress reversed and then slid backwards during the eight years President Barack Obama has been in the White House, according to Gallup’s new survey of American adults.

“Asked about the state of the nation over the past eight years, Americans say the U.S. gained ground in four of 19 policy domains, and they say it lost ground on 14 and held steady on one,” said the Gallup press statement, which highlighted factors deemed favorable to Obama.

READ MORE