January 18: NFL denies barring Lady Gaga from talking politics ahead of Super Bowl performance

Is Lady Gaga under a gag order imposed by the NFL? Not according to the league, which denied a report that the pop star was ordered not to discuss politics ahead of her performance at halftime of this year’s Super Bowl.

Entertainment Tonight cited a “source close to the halftime show” as saying, “Lady Gaga was told by the NFL that she cannot say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention Donald Trump.”

However, the NFL issued a statement calling that “unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none.”

