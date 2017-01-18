Shows
KSFO Morning Show
Michael Savage
America’s Morning News
Rush Limbaugh
Mark Levin
Sean Hannity
Glenn Beck
Red Eye Radio
Bob Tanem in the Garden
Money Matters with Greg O’Donnell
Investing Sense by Financial Engines
On the House with the Carey Brothers
Protect Your Assets with David Hollander
The Truth About Money with Ric Edelman
Online Trading Academy
Retirement Navigator
Full Schedule
Podcasts
Features
Contests
Receive the Weekly Newsletter
Events
Puppy Love
The Carey Brothers’ Home Care
San Francisco Magazine
Diamond Certified
News
Heard on the KSFO Morning Show
National News
World News
Business News
Health News
Sports News
Listen Live
Search
KSFO Morning Show: January 18, 2017
Posted on
January 18, 2017
Headlines
Melania Trump considering male social secretary
Schumer: Mulvaney disqualified for budget director job due to unpaid taxes
Ethics office fires back at Tom Price
Trump was saying ‘Make America Great Again’ long before he claims he thought it up
Corker: Full Senate to decide on Tillerson even if panel votes ‘no’
Whats on the agenda for Wednesday in Washington
Trump doesn’t represent American views on climate change: a visual guide
White House Press Secretary: The work of journalists has never been more important
The people you don’t know who could be running the government on Friday
Fun facts from past inaugurations
Secret Service settles racial discrimination case with $24 million payment
HHS nominee Tom Price goes under the microscope
Reports: George H.W. Bush hospitalized
WikiLeaks celebrates Chelsea Manning’s commutation
Transition Tracker: First steps toward Obamacare repeal edition
Podcasts
KSFO Morning Show: January 18, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 17, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 16, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 12, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 11, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 10, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 9, 2017
Bob Tanem in the Garden: January 8, 2017
Protect Your Assets: Bootcamp
Retirement Navigator: January 7, 2017
Money Matters with Greg O’Donnell: January 7, 2017
On the House: January 7, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 6, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 5, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 4, 2017
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Employment Opportunities
Station Information
Advertise with KSFO
FCC Public File