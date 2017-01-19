January 19: Are hackers watching you and your children? Yet another flaw in Samsung’s security SmartCam could let criminals spy on your home

While Samsung’s SmartCam home security cameras are designed to allow you to keep an eye on your home, a new hack suggests that you might not be the only one watching.

Security researchers have uncovered a serious flaw in the SmartCam devices that could allow hackers to take control.

The researchers have alerted Samsung to the problem, but the firm is yet to make changes to rectify the problem for the millions of devices sold globally.

