January 20: ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTER SUCKER PUNCHES TRUMP SUPPORTER IN THE FACE

Video from protests that took place outside the Deploraball in Washington DC last night shows an Antifa demonstrator sucker punching a Trump supporter in the face.

The clip shows Trump supporter James Allsup having a reasoned debate with another protester before a masked Antifa agitator starts shoving him from behind.

The agitator then steals Allsup’s had and he gives chase. Another protester then comes from nowhere to sucker punch Allsup in the face, although the punch was so weak that it caused little injury.

