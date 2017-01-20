January 20: Anti-Trump protesters are pepper-sprayed by cops during violent clashes at ‘Deploraball’ party for Donald’s supporters in Washington DC

Anti-Trump protesters clashed with police and were pepper-sprayed during a wild night in Washington DC.

A massive crowd of people who are against the president-elect gathered outside the National Press Club, which was holding the ‘DeploraBall’ – a celebratory event organized by Trump supporters from the ‘alt-right’ on Thursday night.

Hundreds of demonstrators were on the street outside the press club, many chanting and holding signs.

One pro-Trump person who was in the area, but did not attend the event, claimed the protesters were violent – accusing one of them of attacking him with a flagpole.

