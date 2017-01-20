January 20: President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome the Trumps to the White House in last stop before the Donald is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States

Donald Trump has arrived at the house he will call home for the next four years.

The President-elect and his wife Melania were greeted on the steps of the White House by President Obama and first lady Michelle Friday morning, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Obama asked the President-elect how he was doing as the two shook hands. Melania Trump then gave Mrs Obama a hug before handing over a large gift box from Tiffany’s.

The two couples are meeting for tea in the White house, and will later travel together to the Capitol Building where Mr Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4140152/Donald-Trump-Jr-says-father-s-doing-great.html#ixzz4WJcGMaN6

Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook