January 20: ‘Thank you, baby’: Donald Trump pays tribute to Kellyanne Conway for going on CNN to ‘destroy’ his critics when ‘my men are petrified to go on’

Donald Trump paid a vibrant tribute to his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway at his campaign donors’ dinner Thursday night.

The president-elect called Conway to the stage during his speech at the Union Station event and praised the woman who has so many times pleaded his cause in televised interviews – something she kept doing Friday morning.

‘There is no den she will not go into. When my men are petrified to go on a certain network I say, “Kellyanne will you go?” Then she gets on and she just destroys them. So anyway, thank you, baby. Thank you. Thank you. Be careful,’ Trump told Conway.

