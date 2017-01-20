Shows
KSFO Morning Show
Michael Savage
America’s Morning News
Rush Limbaugh
Mark Levin
Sean Hannity
Glenn Beck
Red Eye Radio
Bob Tanem in the Garden
Money Matters with Greg O’Donnell
Investing Sense by Financial Engines
On the House with the Carey Brothers
Protect Your Assets with David Hollander
The Truth About Money with Ric Edelman
Online Trading Academy
Retirement Navigator
Full Schedule
Podcasts
Features
Contests
Receive the Weekly Newsletter
Events
Puppy Love
The Carey Brothers’ Home Care
San Francisco Magazine
Diamond Certified
News
Heard on the KSFO Morning Show
National News
World News
Business News
Health News
Sports News
Listen Live
Search
January 20: We’re LIVE on Facebook
Posted on
January 20, 2017
Headlines
Reality Check: Sean Spicer hits the media over crowds
More than 1 million marched against Trump in US — and that’s without counting DC
Two very different meanings for two brightly colored hats
First family settles into White House life
Trump Inauguration chair: Speech to CIA was ‘appropriate’
Ex-CIA chief Brennan bashes Trump over speech during CIA visit
Anti-Trump protesters fill streets across the globe
In R-rated anti-Trump rant, Madonna muses about ‘blowing up White House’
Bake America Great Again: Happy ending for cake controversy
Trump’s pick for CIA says he’s open to waterboarding
Trump admin tells National Park Service to halt tweets
Illinois lawmaker: Donald Trump has to earn my respect
Trump starts Day Two at National Cathedral
Women descend on Washington to protest Trump’s agenda
How Trump’s speech played on Capitol Hill
Podcasts
KSFO Morning Show: January 20, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 19, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 18, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 17, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 16, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 12, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 11, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 10, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 9, 2017
Bob Tanem in the Garden: January 8, 2017
Protect Your Assets: Bootcamp
Retirement Navigator: January 7, 2017
Money Matters with Greg O’Donnell: January 7, 2017
On the House: January 7, 2017
KSFO Morning Show: January 6, 2017
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Employment Opportunities
Station Information
Advertise with KSFO
FCC Public File