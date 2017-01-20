January 20: Your Guide to Inauguration Day 2017

Donald J. Trump will take the oath of office outside the Capitol on Friday to become the 45th president of the United States. Expect plenty of pomp and a good deal of protest, too, as hundreds of thousands of people descend on Washington to mark the occasion.

Here is a guide to the week’s festivities, demonstrations and much more.

The Schedule

The official inaugural festivities commenced Thursday afternoon and do not wrap up until Saturday morning. Below are some of the highlights; and here is an expanded schedule.

FRIDAY, INAUGURATION DAY

11:30 a.m. | Swearing-in ceremony

With American officials and other dignitaries gathered on the West Front of the Capitol, the official inauguration ceremony begins. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. will administer the oath of office around noon. Mr. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address.

Afternoon | The Parade

After reviewing the American armed forces, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the inaugural parade from the Capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue, with thousands of military personnel representing each branch participating.

READ MORE