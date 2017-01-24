January 24: Idaho Dems Exec Director – DNC Should Train People In ‘How to Shut Their Mouths If They’re White’

During Monday’s Democracy in Color DNC debate, Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director and DNC Chair candidate Sally Boynton Brown stated that “my job is to shut other white people down when they want to interrupt. My job is to shut other white people down when they want to say, oh, no, I’m not prejudiced. I’m a Democrat. I’m accepting.’ My job is to make sure that they get that they have privilege.” And argued the DNC should have training for people in “how to shut their mouths if they’re white.”

