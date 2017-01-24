January 24: Police officer under investigation for spanking a brother and sister, 5 and 6, with a BELT after their grandmother gave him permission

A Texas police officer is under investigation for spanking two young siblings with their grandmother’s consent, but is still on duty.

The Haltom City cop, who has not been publicly identified, gave the boy, five, and girl, six, ‘light taps’ with a belt after asking the grandmother’s permission in November, she said.

The incident began when the young boy broke through a backyard gate and ran down the street in the suburban community north of Fort Worth.

