January 24: YouTube star films himself ‘being harassed and SPAT on’ while parading around Manhattan in a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat after women’s anti-Trump march

Posted on

YouTube star Joey Salads wore a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap and walked around lower Manhattan for two hours  after the Women’s March ended.

He filmed the reactions of pedestrians as he roamed the streets of the mostly Democrat city. In the general election, 79 per cent of voters in New York City voted for Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton.

At the beginning of the two minute video posted Monday, Salads, whose last name is actually Saladino, is greeted by Trump supporters around Union Square.

