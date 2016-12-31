Shows
Retirement Navigator: December 31, 2016
Posted on
December 31, 2016
Headlines
Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report
Trump ditches press pool to play golf
Trump bids a blockbuster 2016 farewell
Trump wishes Happy New Year to ‘my many enemies’
Latino leaders ask: When will Trump reach out to Hispanics?
GOP congressman: Putin outsmarted Obama in sanctions response
Kellyanne Conway’s husband on short list for top US lawyer job
Rep. Franks walks back comments on Russia hacking
Spies among us: Russia and US have been expelling operatives for years
What do we know about the Russian compounds in the US?
Investigators: Senate cafeteria workers stiffed over $1M in wages
Trump’s longtime gatekeeper won’t be heading to DC
Mormon Tabernacle Choir member quits, refuses to sing for Trump
Obama to meet congressional Democrats on efforts to block health care repeal
